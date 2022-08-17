The exodus of Cuban migrants to the United States in the last 12 months has already exceeded the waves of 1980 and 1994 added

Cuban migrants pass through Panama (Reuters)

The Cuban exodus fleeing the economic crisis to the United States is already the largest in decadessurpassing the figures of other waves such as those of 1980 and 1994.

So far this fiscal year, from October 2021 to the end of July, the border authorities have registered almost 178 thousand Cubans who came to the US from the island of 11 million inhabitants.

In this way, the Center for Democracy in the Americas, a Washington organization that calls for the lifting of US sanctions, highlighted that the figures already exceed the sum of the “marielitos” in 1980 and the migrants from the crisis of the rafters in 1994, movements also triggered by economic turmoil.

Cuba is going through its worst crisis in three decades, with a growing shortage of food, medicine and fuel, weighed down by the effects of the COVID pandemic and the tightening of Washington sanctions.

In addition, the panorama of frequent blackouts, which have sparked protests, points to a worsening, after the massive fire that, according to the Castro regime, began with a lightning strike, engulfed four of the eight storage tanks of a fuel depot key on the north coast, 100 kilometers from Havana.

Before the fire, Cuban production was going to grow 3.4% this year according to United Nations forecasts. For its part, inflation is already close to 30%, pushed by the devaluation of the peso and the increase in fuel and other imports.

Cuban migrants in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico (Reuters)

In addition to the energy crisis, Cuba has suffered repeated crises in its vital tourism industry this year, with the flow of visitors from Russia interrupted, as well as an explosion that caused dozens of deaths at a major luxury hotel in the capital. And in early July, a general who controlled a sprawling state business empire that dominates the Cuban economy died of a heart attack.

Central America, the gateway to the US

The bulk of migrants arrive in the United States first passing through other countries.

In 2021, Honduras registered the passage of 17,590 migrants in an irregular situation, mainly Haitians. But the situation changed in 2022. Between January and the beginning of June they have exceeded 44,000 and the majority come from Cuba, a nation overwhelmed by a severe economic crisis. Venezuelans follow.

For its part, since Nicaragua does not request a visa from Cubans, many prefer to fly to Managua to continue north. The high demand from Havana has placed the tickets at around 6,000 dollars, according to the users themselves.

In July, the Border Patrol detained Cuban migrants 20,080 times: 25% more than in June and almost six times more than in June 2021.

However, in recent months, departures by sea have also increased, despite the danger involved in crossing the Florida Strait, the sea that separates Cuba from the Florida Peninsula and an area plagued by sharks, in rustic boats.

A Key West Coast Guard station rescued people in the water about three miles south of Key West, Florida, in July.

Last weekend, 187 Cuban migrants were arrested after arriving in the Florida Keys on 10 boats over the weekend, US immigration authorities said Monday. Between October and June, CBP agents have found and detained more than 1,300 Cubans arriving in Florida. That figure was around 200 and 300 in the same period of time the last two years. The number of Cubans emigrating by boat remains a small fraction of the large wave of Cubans crossing the US-Mexico border.

Faced with the vertiginous increase, Washington and Havana recently resumed migration negotiations. Havana claims 20,000 annual emigration visas that the United States has been committed to granting since 1995.

According to the migration agreements in force between the two countries, Washington must return illegal migrants intercepted on the high seas to the island, and Cuba must reintegrate them without legal consequences.

Unlike other migrants, several Cubans who arrive in the United States can turn themselves in to the authorities, enter on parole and try to avail themselves of the Cuban Adjustment Act (1966), a benefit that dates back to the Cold War and allows those who leave Cuba to apply for legal residency in the United States. Others ask for asylum.

“I am coming for the economic situation we have in Cuba, quite bad. The salary was barely enough for us, if we bought a pair of flip-flops (sandals), we couldn’t eat, ”Diana Guzmán lamented in June, during her visit to Honduras, in an interview with AFP. “We don’t have anyone to send us money from abroad and we decided to come to give a better future to the family that is in Cuba, and to my granddaughter,” she added.

The Castro regime accuses the United States of waging an “economic war policy” to depress the economic level of the population, in addition to restricting the ways to emigrate, while stimulating the “irregular” exit of the islanders, privileging them with the possibility of having permanent residence when they enter the United States illegally.

(With information from AFP, AP)

KEEP READING:

The Cuban regime set off the alarms due to the increase in the defections of athletes