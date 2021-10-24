The exorbitant amount that Newcastle will have to pay to acquire Chucky Lozano

Napoli would ask for at least EUR 50 million for Chucky Lozano. (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

The Mexican player Hirving Chucky Lozano could be living his last days in the team of the Naples, after an institution of the Premier League show interest in the Aztec attacker. Therefore, the set Azzurri I would have already put a price on the footballer’s letter.

In recent weeks, the environment of the Chucky Lozano It has been a rise and fall of emotions; from the annotations with the Selection of Mexico, good performances with your club, until you have conflicts, again, with his coach, which would lead to a more by the Italian team.

To all this, is added the supposed rumor that the Chucky would be in the sights of Newcastle United from Premier League, English club that has been present in all the world media due to its recent acquisition by inersionists arab that they acquired from the club. The team of Magpies has become the club richer of the planet, above the Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

Hirving Lozano, since his departure from Aztec football, has had a good step by Europe until becoming one of the maximum references. So he also did it with the PSV, where he showed his quality in front of the rival goal, for which he won the affection of the fans until he became idol after two years in Netherlands.

Hirving Lozano became an idol at PSV in two years with the Dutch team, which lifted the league title. (Photo: Twitter / @ PSV Eindhoven)

Due to the good performances shown in the Eredivisie and in the Russia World Cup 2018, reached the league of Italy as a request of the then technical director of Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti. Although his first matches were complex, as time progressed he took over the ownership and was frequently present on the scoreboard.

It should be remembered that the southern Italian team bought the Mexican for the amount of EUR 40 million. According to the Sports JournalIn the event of a transfer to Newcastle United, the club decided not to sell the striker for less than EUR 50 million, because they would try to earn something and not only recover the investment.

The Chucky Lozano has managed to raise Titles in all the teams he has been with, both with him Pachuca and the PSV. So far the team led by Luciano Spalletti, is located as Leader from A league, after eight games played in the contest.

Hirving Lozano has already had problems with Napoli’s coaches, like last season with Gennaro Gattuso for showing a listless attitude in training. (Photo: Daniele Mascolo / REUTERS)

On the other hand, the Chucky could be sanctioned by the board, after having a brush with the Italian captain Lorenzo Insigne. In the match where they faced the Torino went in and out of exchange, so he did not hide his discontent. His action was reprimanded by the captain and the trouble.

According to information from MediaSet Sports, Napoli managers would have warned to Hirving Lozano that, if the attitude or any of that kind that harmed the image of the team were repeated, they would break apart. As it happened last season when Gennaro Gattuso he was the coach of the club.

However, on that occasion, Lozano was kicked out of a workout for having one apathetic attitude. As a result of that punishment, the level of the Mexican took an upward curve in his soccer level and, although he continued to have some disagreements with him World Champion on Germany 2006, was one of the important men in Napoli’s squad.

