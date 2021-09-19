The exorbitant cost of tickets for the next game between Mexico vs the US heading to Qatar

The sports rivalry between the United States and Mexico continues to increase (Photo: Twitter / @ CNationsLeague)

The rivalry that has developed between the United States and Mexico throughout history is one of the most attractive products for the soccer fan (consumer). The cost of tickets for the World Cup qualifying match between the two teams was recently announced. From $ 2497 pesos up to almost $ 20 thousand is the cost that people will have to pay if they want to witness the duel agreed for November 12.

The game agreed for November of this year will have different ticket costs: tickets for the first level are around USD 1000 ($ 19980 pesos), those for the second level USD 898 (17 thousand 982 pesos), and those for the third USD 499 dollars (9,990 pesos). It should be noted that the cheapest ticket is $ 2497 pesos.

The venue that will host the match It will not be the home of the Columbus Crew in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but rather it will be held at the home of Cincinnati FC, Nippert Stadium. The last five clashes between the two teams had been held in the first, in fact, the last duel that the combined stars and stripes made to face Mexico, outside of Massachusetts, was in April 1997.

The Mexican National Team remains undefeated in the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The rivalry in recent months has grown considerably. The United States has taken away dimportant victories against Mexico, both in finals.

The first one was in the CONCACAF Nations League, when the famous “golden generation”, led by Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, Sergiño Dest and Giovani Reyna won 3 to 2 to Tri. In overtime the Americans scored the winning goal through a penalty that was executed by the new Captain America.

The second and most recent loss was in the Gold Cup 2021. Mexico came wanting a rematch for what happened previously, it even seemed that it was viable since the American stars did not play the tournament; however, they were not necessary for the United States to win the competition. During the 90 minutes nothing was for anyone, tIt took a lone Miles Robinson header to hit 118 ‘to give the stars and stripes the trophy.

Mexico has lost its last two most important duels against the United States (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie / Reuters / USA TODAY Sports)

Although in these qualifying rounds towards Qatar 2022 there is nothing at stake, the rivalry between these two squads has taken on a new tint. The debate has reopened about the rapid evolution of North American football or the individual quality and role of its most important footballers.

This new air of Mexico vs the United States may be one of the most important factors for the high cost of tickets. In addition to the fact that, being a new headquarters, Mexican people residing in the neighboring country may have an opportunity to “be closer” to Mexico, because yes, the The National Team can also fulfill that identity function for a large Mexican sector.

Currently, Mexico is undefeated in the octagonal heading to the World Cup; won in his duel against Jamaica 2 to 1 at the Azteca Stadium, defeated Costa Rica 1 to 0 in Ticas lands, and tied with the Panamanian set, the same visit 1 to 1. With these results, the Tri leading march with seven units.

On the other hand, the United States is placed in the fourth position with five units. He tied for ero goals with the El Salvador team, also shared units with Canada, and beat the Honduran team 4 to 1.

