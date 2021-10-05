The exorbitant figure for which Mike Tyson would get into the ring to fight against Youtuber Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Mike Tyson, will they be face to face?

At 55 years old, Mike Tyson keep thinking about getting in the ring. And his figure continues to be a magnet for boxing fans and neophytes as well. At the end of 2020, Iron Mike fought again: he starred in an exhibition against Roy Jones Junior at the Staples Center Los Angeles, in which he was superior to his adversary. And the total collection, including Pay Per View subscriptions, surprised locals and strangers, since two retired boxers faced each other: it was $ 80 million.

Of that sum, Tyson received ten million, while Jones Jr. kept one million of the US currency. The native of Brooklyn He had not moved in a ring for 15 years, since he left the professional activity in 2005 after losing to Irishman Kevin McBride and put an end to his career with 35 wins (29KO), 10 losses and 1 draw.

But after his last fight, he continues to train fiercely, waiting for a new opportunity between the ropes. Throughout 2021, there was speculation of a new rematch against Evander Holyfield, who was knocked out in the first round by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on September 12. There was also talk of a crash before Lennox Lewis.

But, what if the next presentation of Iron Mike is before the YouTuber Logan Paul? “Hell yeah. I would, that would be a lot of money. Those are the fights that make money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them. “, Tyson surprised at the query of Freddie Gibbs on his podcast Hotboxin. How much money would you go on an adventure for? “I could with 100 million dollars, they will do anything. They don’t care if they get beaten up for $ 100 million. “.

Brothers Logan and Jake Paul, who rose to fame as influencers, burst into the rings fighting professional athletes. Logan, for instance, was tested in June against a legend, Floyd Mayweather, who couldn’t beat him at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I literally went through all of this, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Brother, he’s old, old, ‘”Logan Paul later declared on his podcast, excited about a potential crash. However, he also acknowledged that from his environment they recommend not to measure himself against Iron Mike: “My lawyer mentioned it and he told me: ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you have no chance’”.

The truth is Tyson and Logan They had met on the youtuber’s podcast in December 2020 and at that time the former boxer recommended to the young enthusiast that he not get into the ring to face Mayweather. But after the fight, the ex-fighter who took over boxing during the late 1980s and early 1990s congratulated him on his performance: “I’m proud of you, you kicked butt, I’m proud of you. Everyone talks about you, you are the man. You fought eight rounds against the best of all time. You caught him with those punches. ” Will the least expected face-to-face be given?

