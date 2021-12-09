The exorbitant price of the bottle of Whiskey that Atlas has kept for 67 years

Edgar Zaldívar de Atlas recognized the weight of this final (Photo: Instagram / @ edgarzaldivarv))

The history of the red and black from the Atlas it seems close to change. The Guadalajara institution has had for many years one of the most faithful hobbies in Mexican soccer, however, it has not been able to repay this support with positive results and, above all, with titles. The Scream Mexico Opening 2021 is the ideal setting for the Foxes can be crowned as monarchs in Mexico.

The last time the red and black managed to raise a Mexican league championship was in the distant year of 1951, so throughout 70 seasons fans had to watch dozens of teams achieve glory, while they conformed to the tradition and good customs of the Guadalajara club.

Now the Foxes reached their first final in 22 years and must face the esmeraldas de León to get his second championship. If successful, one of the oldest objects in the club could be in danger of disappearing.

The bottle of whiskey aged for more than 67 years will be opened in case Atlas manages to be champion (Photo: Twitter / @ David Medrano)

This is a bottle of Whisky Ballantine´s that has been stored in the showcases of the Guadalajara complex for more than 67 years. The liquor has been preserved together with the only champion trophy that it has The fury. According to the journalist David Medrano, in case next Sunday those led by Diego Cocca they are victorious, the bottle will be opened to celebrate the obtaining of the title.

Although currently this type of liquor and brand does not dazzle as one of the most expensive in terms of market value, some variations similar to that of athletes that have been aged for more than 30 years, can be found at exorbitant prices on some of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the country.

The first Atlas championship was in 1950. It is remembered for being the only league title of the rojinegro team (Photo: Atlas FC)

Such is the case of Amazon, in which a copy from the same producer is currently valued at a value higher than the 52,000 Mexican pesos.

All this seems to indicate that those in charge of savoring its flavor in case the Foxes achieve the feat, they will enjoy a unique product whose taste can be directly proportional to what could be a league title for the team.

According to Medrano himself, the Whiskey tasting could be distributed among the players, coaching staff, managers, owners and some other partners of the Guadalajara residents. The same journalist joked on his social networks pointing out that “In one of those” he could also get a little of the wine, as he has been one of the most recognized Fox fans.

The Atlas championship would have repercussions in the soccer environment of Mexico (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

This fever for what has been achieved so far by those from Guadalajara It has been captured with an overflowing spirit among the same followers they haven’t gotten off Atlas’s ship. Many users on social networks have demonstrated to declare what they would do in case the desired title is achieved, leaving comments that have surprised locals and strangers.

So much so, that another commentator and one of the most recognized voices in the history of the media in Mexico also promised what he will do with a supposed Rojinegros championship.

Enrique Bermudez, better known as the Dog, he was encouraged to point out in a dynamic of the chain TUDN that a shield of the foxes would be placed on his head. In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to provoke and challenge some of Atlas’ greatest all-time rivals. “I would paint a red-black shield here on the crocodile for the whole world to see. To make them hurt; especially to the Pumas and many more, the Chivas too, “he said.

