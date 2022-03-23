The exorbitant sum for which Mike Tyson would agree to fight against youtuber Jake Paul

Mike Tyson denied that there are negotiations with Jake Paul

In recent times, boxing has opened the doors to fighters from other sports, such as fighters from mixed martial arts (MMA) and even celebrities, to put on their gloves and try their luck in the ring facing some former boxers who as professionals had marked history. There was even room for clashes between former boxing legends who had been out of the game for years. In this context it has been Mike Tyson one of the protagonists of a fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. and since then there is speculation with a new challenge.

american youtuber Jake Paul He has entered the ring and has already accumulated five victories, the last of them against the 39-year-old former UFC Tyron Woodleywhile his brother, Logan, faced none other than Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight that had no winners or losers, although it did distribute a lot of money.

This weekend, Tyson was consulted about the versions that indicated that there was an approach between him and Jake Paul to put on a show, something that was flatly denied by the former world heavyweight champion on the podcast Hotboxin: “Nobody has told me anything. I don’t have the fucking money, where’s the fucking contract?”, he asked when rejecting the information.

Mike Tyson last fought at the end of 2020 when he faced Roy Jones, Jr. in an exhibition duel (USA TODAY Sports)

However, he took the opportunity to say that he is willing to face the 25-year-old youtuber for an exorbitant sum: “One billion dollars”, what is equivalent in English is equal to one billion dollarsan amount undoubtedly unpayable. “We need to make some more money, man. He has blue eyes, blonde hair, that’s expensive.”, he boasted about Paul. Beyond the jokes, she made it clear that there is no negotiation in this regard.

It is worth remembering that Tyson55, retired in 2005 and in 2020 he returned for an exhibition duel against Roy Jones Jr. That evening exceeded 1.6 million PPV (pay per view) ranking as the seventh fight that generated the most sales through this system. Quite an achievement for two former boxers who had been out of the activity for several years, but that figure would not even remotely reach one billion for the purse that the Iron Mike.

So far, the clash between Floyd Mayweather with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 has been the most profitable of all time generating 400 million dollars, even more than the confrontation between Money and Conor McGregor of 2017.

