The Expanse And 11 Other Great Science Fiction Shows On Amazon Prime

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

After saving The Expanse, which initially aired on Syfy, from cancellation after 4 seasons, Amazon Prime turned a hero within the eyes of thousands and thousands of followers when it picked up the collection. Nevertheless, it ought to hardly be a shock that the video streaming service would turn into a protected haven for the dystopian collection, as it’s already a hub for a lot of, many nice sci-fi exhibits.