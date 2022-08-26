The Expanse knows how to excite fans with its new gameplay, images and details at Gamescom 2022

The new Telltale will introduce more options for the player to have more control of the action.

It is one of the most beloved series by fans of the Science fiction so the announcement of The Expanse: A Telltale Series excited more than one fan of the genre. Developed by those responsible for Life is Strange: Before the Storm or the most recent Life is Strange: True Colors, the video game did not want to miss the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022, letting us see the gameplay of the proposal in more depth.

Camina Drummer has an uncharted backstory and a fantastic story arc.Matt Saia“The world of The Expanse is deep thanks to its complex characters that grow and change, so it’s a perfect source for creating stories with difficult decisions,” said the vice president of the reborn Telltale Games, Matt Saia. “walk drummer She’s a strong but fair character with an uncharted backstory and a fantastic story arc, so it was easy to pick her as the main lead,” he adds.

The actress who plays the character, Cara Gee, has been part of the “behind the scenes” video recounting her experience with the game and the series, “bringing that same energy” to the adventure of The Expanse. Something striking about this new gameplay is that the game seems to be quite dark, in the style of the series, because there is a scene in which we see floating multiple decapitated heads.

Telltale guarantees that there are “new gameplay elements that go beyond what people have experienced in the past” from the studio responsible for The Walking Dead adventures. “Players will have greater control over the action. The ability to communicate with the crew by radio at the player’s discretion makes the story and dialogue choices move forward simultaneously with the player’s own exploration, and all interactions with characters affect the conclusion of the story.

The passage of The Expanse by Gamescom 2022 has left us with new images and a launch window: summer 2023. The game will be available on PC and the main consoles, without more specific details about it.

