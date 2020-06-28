The Expanse’s Cas Anvar Being Investigated After Sexual Assault Allegations

Go away a Remark
This previous week, quite a few ladies got here ahead on social media to talk about their experiences with Expanse actor Cas Anvar. Their accusations ranged from sexual assault to pushy messages to inappropriate contact with underage ladies. In response, Alcon, the studio behind the hit Amazon Prime present, introduced it employed an impartial agency to research the allegations and assist decide methods to proceed.
Following the preliminary allegations, many members of the senior management of The Expanse took to social media to talk out. James S.A. Corey, the writers of the books and members of the present’s inventive employees, thanked the ladies for talking up. A number of of the actors launched statements saying the allegations are heard and being taken critically, and producer Daniel Abraham stated he helps the investigation and is giving it the “gravity” it deserves. You possibly can take a look at his tweet beneath…
As soon as the preliminary allegation got here out, extra and extra individuals began coming ahead. Most of the tales focus on fan conventions and appear to contain the actor inappropriately touching or assaulting ladies or being pushy or forceful in making an attempt to get ladies both again to his resort room or to conform to Skype with him. A few of those that refused had been allegedly inundated with quite a few direct messages or texts pressuring them to change their minds or accusing them of mendacity, and a few had been allegedly even underage on the time. Others had been allegedly despatched sexually graphic messages, even when they did not have a sexual relationship with Anvar.
Cas Anvar himself hasn’t commented on the allegations. There’s additionally no timeline on how lengthy the investigation may take. Everybody concerned has been very clear about how critically they’re taking this matter, however some have additionally requested followers to permit the investigation to be carried out diligently and correctly. Precisely how lengthy that’ll take is anybody’s guess at this level. There are lots of people to interview, and we’re not dwelling below essentially the most regular of circumstances proper now.
Manufacturing on Season 5 of The Expanse reportedly concluded again in February previous to the current shutdowns, however we now have not seen any episodes but. It’s unclear if the allegations round Cas Anvar will alter any of those episodes or persuade the manufacturing group to go in a special path. I’m certain they are going to replace us on that every time the investigation concludes and a choice is reached.
The Expanse is produced by Alcon Leisure. The studio bought the primary three seasons of the present to SyFy. It was cancelled by the cable channel again in 2018, however a deal was later struck with Amazon Prime to proceed the sequence. Like many sci-fi reveals, it has a really passionate fanbase and its stars are well-liked on the conference circuit. We’ll maintain you up to date as extra particulars grow to be obtainable.
