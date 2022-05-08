The expansion of Dying Light 2 will surprise you with its history, as well as the novelties of its multiplayer

Techland is working on story DLC for the zombie title, as well as multiplayer modes.

One of the most anticipated releases of this first half of 2022 was Dying Light 2, the second installment of the post-apocalyptic proposal of Techland. As usual in the studio, various content is planned to continue enhancing the experience in the coming months, and an expansion is on the roadmap that will arrive in the coming months.

From it we only know that its events will occur in parallel to what we have experienced in the history of the base game, but in an interview with wccftech, Timon Smektalachief designer, has spoken more about it, without wanting to reveal any of his argument.

Smektala insists that none of the user theories have come close to what they are planning, so it will surprise players. “It can start right after aiden arrives in town“, he explains. “Since it’s the first DLC to come out, we didn’t want to force users to finish the game in order to play it.”

You will not need to complete the game to start the DLCTymon Smektala“His story centers on a specific place outside the limits of Villedor“, he comments, to later ensure that decision-making will continue to be important. In turn, he has dropped that Techland is working beyond expansions. For example, they want to bring new content to multiplayerwith more cooperative mechanics and different game modes.

This second installment is selling at a good pace in its PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions, although a good push is expected once the release arrives. version for Nintendo Switch, which delayed its launch and still does not have a specific date marked on the calendar. This version will not run on the console directly, but to enjoy Dying Light 2 on the Nintendo hybrid we will have to use the game in the cloud.

