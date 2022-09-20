The expansion of Resident Evil Village will bring the farewell of several characters

The DLC starring Rose will mark the end of the story of the Winters family in the saga.

The staunchest of Resident Evil Village eagerly await the arrival of its next great DLC, the winters expansion which brings with it the Shadows of Rose add-on content. We have already been able to test this additional chapter during our visit to Tokyo Game Show 2022, but there are more details extracted from statements from the company itself. Capcom.

It will mean the farewell to the saga of the Winters familyIn an interview with IGN Japan, director Kento Kinoshita has confirmed that this additional content that puts us in the shoes of Rose, daughter of Ethan, will put an end to the story of the Winters family in the saga of terror, since the objective of the chapter is to conclude it and answer certain questions that are still pending.

In this way, we can assume that no member of the Winters family would be the protagonist of the next Resident Evil games developed by Capcom, although Kinoshita has preferred keep quiet about what we can expect in the future. For now, we know that the Winters expansion will not only bring this episode, but also add third-person view and an additional Mercenaries mode with new playable characters and scenarios.

Be that as it may, in just over a month we will be able to play the Winters expansion on PC and consoles, since Shadows of Rose has its release date set for the October 28, 2022a date that coincides with other major video game releases such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox or the long-awaited Bayonetta 3, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

More about: Resident Evil Village, Shadows of Rose, Capcom, DLC and Expansion.