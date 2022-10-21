the experience with a hacked account

The Discord messaging service has evolved many times in the last few years to focus mainly on communication within video games and manage large communities behind content creators, games and much more. But although it may have many positive aspects, you always have to be careful with the use that is given to it, since a simple carelessness can end up causing your account to be completely automated.

This is the case that has happened particularly to a very close friend that he saw from one day to the next, and simply by scanning a QR code that was supposedly from a server, your account started sending messages to all your contacts with a fraudulent link. Really elaborate experience trusting this QR basically because I had a lot of contacts on the server.

A simple QR code on Discord causes an escalation of fraudulent messages

If you have never used Discord, you should know that the communication service works a lot with QR links to access community servers in a simple way. In this case to my acquaintance You received a link to this server by private message, and when previewing it, he was able to verify that there were friends added to it. This is something that he has told through a Twitter thread.

My discord has been hacked I open a thread — Yarta (@yarta_tf) October 20, 2022

The fact of having other known people within the server makes you gain a plus of confidence, making much easier to fall into this plot and finish by scanning the QR code.

But the surprise was that when scanning it, in his Discord no type of server was accessed. What happened is that the accounts were closed on all linked devices, becoming fully automated. We say this because a mass message began to be sent to all the contacts that had been added with a link that redirected to a website with adult content. To this was attached the same QR from a supposed League of Legends server so that people would continue to fall into the trap.



Scam server invites automatically sent on Discord after hack.

Now you have the big question of what to do with this account. The most logical step it may be to eliminate it by not being able to stop the chain of messages that has ended up being generated. Although he is afraid to enter his password in case the attackers are registering it.

This shows us that it is necessary to have Always be very careful with all the links you receive, even if you see that it is a server where there are acquaintances. You should always ensure the safety of these links before clicking on them or scanning them, as you may end up causing