The explosive protest of Jorge Sampaoli in the thrashing suffered by Marseille: he was the first cautioned of the game

The Olympic Marseille suffered a tough loss at home against Lyon and complicated their classification for the next Champions League, with three dates remaining for Ligue 1 to end. Although one of the highlights of the match played in the Estadio Velodrome was the reaction of the Argentine coach jorge sampaoliwho once again showed his volcanic character due to a foul he claimed and was not awarded.

It was a new chapter of Sampaoli’s anger with the referees, who on several occasions in the season put limits on the former coach of the Argentine team, who usually explodes with anger when the judges do not charge something that he considers fair. there was already committed an outburst in the match against Reimsalthough the strongest was his reaction in the aggression of the Nice ultras with the Marseille players on the field of play.

On this occasion, the game was tied 0-0 and it was 27 minutes into the first half when the coach from Casilda, Santa Fe, complained to the referee that a Lyon player had touched the ball with his hand and received the card. yellow for protesting. “He touched her with his hand. Here it hit”, he shouted as he pointed to his left arm. “Shit! Shit!”fired the 62-year-old DT, who made an angry gesture, clenched his fists and waved his arms. It was the first warning of the whole match.

To make matters worse, then his team fell 0-3. The goals came in the complement through Lukeba Castle (55 minutes), Moussa Dembele (76) y Karl Toko Ekambi (88). It was a fall that made a dent, since although Marseille is still second in the table with 65 points, its immediate pursuers, Rennes and Monaco have 62, and there are still three games and 9 points at stake.

Jorge Sampaoli was furious again at an arbitration decision (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Although in Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain was always a clear dominator and ended up claiming the crown four dates before the end, the cast led by Sampaoli was always its shadow and played its last card on matchday 32, in the clash played in the capital that ended with a 2-1 victory in favor of Lionel Messi and company, who there began to liquidate PSG’s tenth league title.

After that loss, Marseille added two wins in a row, 3-2 against Nantes and 1-0 against Reims, and with the new consecration of PSG in Ligue 1, Olympique’s goal was to ensure their passage to the next Champions League. In the French championship, the first three get the ticket to the main club tournament in Europe. However, this match lost against Lyon made it difficult for Marseille to achieve that goal.

At the international level, those led by Sampaoli have a letter in the current year that is the Conference League. This Thursday they will host Feyenoord and seek victory after falling 3-2 in Rotterdam. In that match Olympique got out of the middle and after ten seconds they converted. If they leave the Netherlands team behind, they will wait in the final for the winner of the Rome-Leicester City match. In the first leg played in England they tied 1-1.

Sampaoli arrived at Marseille in February 2021 after managing Atlético Mineiro. In the 2021/2022 season he has so far directed 50 games with 28 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses. He is averaging 1.92 points per game. His contract with the club runs until June 2023.

