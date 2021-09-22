The express request that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother made to her son to fulfill it “before he died”

Dolores Aveiro spoke about her son in a Sporting Lisbon podcast (Reuters)

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dolores Aveiro, He returned to be the protagonist of the covers of the sports media of the old continent after the interview he gave to the program DNA Lion, in which he spoke about some key issues surrounding your child’s life, like his return to Manchester United and speculation about negotiations with his historic rival, City.

In the same conversation, he also revealed that “before he died” he asked his son to wants to see him play again for Sporting de Portugal, a club where he arrived at the age of 12 in 1997 and where he remained until 2003, when he signed for the English team.

Dolores Aveiro was interviewed in a series of “podcasts” published by Sporting de Portugal on its website and where the mother of the player of the Red Devil assured that when he poses this to his son the player responds: “let’s see …”

However, the Portuguese explained that, if it is not Cristiano who returns to the club The Lions, in any case it will be his grandson “Cristianinho”.

Ronaldo left Sporting in 2003 (Reuters)

The Portuguese mother and grandmother was forceful and stated during the interview that his grandson “with his age he plays better than Ronaldo”. When Cristiano was like his son “he didn’t have a coach, and today Ronaldo is his son’s teacher.”

According to Aveiro, he already tells her: “Dad, when we go to live in Lisbon I want to play for Sporting” and added: “Seeing the two together at Sporting would be my dream,” he also said that Cristianinho is already playing in the base categories of Manchester United.

Regarding the rumors that placed Cristiano at Manchester City, the player’s mother limited herself to explaining that at that time her son always told her: “Mother, do not worry about what is said, because I am going to Manchester (United).

“Seeing the stadium full with 75,000 people chanting his name was a very great emotion,” said Dolores Aveiro.

Recently, some images of Aveiro in which se could see her very excited by her son’s two goals on his return to United.

From one of the boxes, Dolores Aveiro -who hung in front of her a flag of her country- lived the debut of CR7 with great intensity and a fan caught his reaction after one of the goals made by the Portuguese in what was his rerun with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in the 4-1 win against Newcastle.

In the image you can see the moment in which the woman burst into tears. With her eyes closed, she brought her hands to her face to try to hold back the tears of happiness.

