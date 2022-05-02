The exquisite definition of Alejandro Garnacho against Liverpool in the lower Manchester United

The Argentine soccer player showed off with an exquisite definition against Liverpool

Alexander Garnacho renewed hopes of a call-up to appear again with the first team of the Manchester United against him Brentford this Monday night. The Argentine scored an exquisite goal for the Academy during their season finale on Sunday afternoon and was once again in the news around the world. However, that surprising goal from the Argentine star was not enough to prevent the Liverpool earned a 3-1 win.

Despite the recognized problems that the Red Devils on the Premier League in this season, the last campaign will remain in the memory of the 17-year-old. With just two minutes played in the top flight, he continues to emerge as one of their genuine plus points from training as attention turns to Erik ten Hag and the start of his tenure on the bench Old Trafford.

After participating in training with Cristiano Ronaldo and other well-known names, Garnacho returned with the team of his generation for a game of the Premier League 2 of the last day in which young promises also participated, such as Alvaro Fernandez y Hannibal Mejbri. The decision to start the three jewels for the Academy against Liverpool suggests that, at best, are set for supporting roles when Brentford heads to Manchester.

Garnacho added his first minutes against Chelsea (Photo: Reuters)

However, as the team suffered defeat against one of their classic rivals, Alejandro turned heads with a sudden change of pace and finishing. Linking up with Fernandez, he ran towards goal in the first half to subtly chip the ball past the Liverpool goalkeeper. At that stage, United found themselves level at halftime after Shola Shoretire became his own net, but later the goals of Rhys Williams y Jack Bearne set the score for Liverpool at their training base in Kirkby.

Los Reds they also had a previous criminal stopped by Radek Vitek. Neil Wood and his promising side will finish fifth or sixth in the table depending on how Leicester City fare in their last game. Meanwhile, Garnacho continues adding chances to start adding minutes in the first team and increase the opportunities with the shirt of the Argentine team after the call by Lionel Scaloni to train with Messi and company at the Ezeiza venue prior to the closing of the South American Qualifiers.

