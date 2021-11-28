The extraordinary performance of Alan Mozo that catapulted the Pumas to the semifinals

Christian Slater: the alcoholism that caught him as a child, the fall into the abyss, the near death, the resurrection

He was born with his destiny marked in the world of acting. Before the age of 20, she starred in The Name of the Rose and achieved fame. Few knew that behind that mischievous smile and rebellious reputation was hiding an insecure and shy young man. After several box office flops and scandals it seemed that his star had faded. He reappeared in the Mr. Robot series and today he enjoys that peace that life gives