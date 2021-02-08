The extravagant Batman gift that Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi gave to Neymar for his birthday

Mauro Icardi, Neymar and the gift that the Argentine couple gave to the Brazilian crack: a giant Batman (@mauroicardi).

On Friday Neymar he turned 29 and received many greetings and gifts. But one of them was very special and it was Mauro Icardi y Wanda Nara. It was a Giant batman, in a supposed real size of the superhero. The Brazilian is a fan of comic and of all its characters. He even dedicated messages to the bat man on several occasions.

The Icardi-Nara couple is known to be flamboyant. They have no qualms about flaunting their lives and their high profile leads them to post how they live. Since his arrival at Paris-Saint Germain in September 2019, the Argentine forward had a very good relationship with the Brazilian star and over time they forged a great friendship. And on the day of Ney’s birthday, the Rosario visited the player emerged from Santos and surprised him with the gift.

Then, for their accounts of Instagram, the Argentine couple greeted Ney. “Happy Birthday! I wish you the best today and always”Mauro wrote. “When you see this Batman, you will remember what this family wants for you and your family. Happy Birthday!“Wanda added.

From a very young age Neymar is a fan of Batman. In September 2019, the character fighting for justice in Gotham City turned 80 and the Brazilian greeted him. He put a picture of the last actor who starred in the movies, Ben afleck, along with one of his with the PSG jersey.

Neymar’s birthday greeting to Batman (@neymarjr).

Ney it is usually fun and that transfers it to their networks. What he feels is published beyond football. And in particular when it comes to paying homage to the whole “batimundo”. It is not only about the bat man but also about all the characters that make up the historical comic. He also – in his style – came to dress up as Batman’s arch enemy, the Joker. He even got the cards to characterize the character in the best way.

Ney disguised as the Joker (@neymarjr).

On another occasion he uploaded an image with two faces, in the style of another comic book protagonist, Harvey Dent (“Harvey Dos Caras”), but that he joined half his face as a player of the Brazilian team and his mouth in the style of Joker (with the back of his lips cut off), and the other part as Batman.

Neymar between Batman and the Brazilian team (@neymarjr).

Neymar, who did not train yesterday due to gastroenteritis, was not ruled out for today’s match against Olympique de Marseille (5:00 p.m. ESPN). The whole of the French capital is third in Ligue 1 and will seek to get closer to the leader of the championship, the Small. Amid a wave of rumors about the possible arrival of Lionel Messi In the next season, on February 16 they will face the Argentine crack team, the Barcelona, in the first leg for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

While in the Parisian cast Icardi He is usually a starter and is shown at a good level together with his provincial Angel Di Maria and the technical direction of another Santa Fe, Mauricio Pochettino.

For their part, Icardi and his partner were able to end in a special way after the robbery they suffered at their home in Paris at dawn last Sunday. This Friday they already gave their friend great joy. In the preview of the French classic and on his birthday, Neymar had the best motivation with a very special gift for his baticueva.

