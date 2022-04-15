The extremely tough GTFO releases an update for free with several new features for the cooperative shooter

This “Left 4 Dead with aliens” receives three new expeditions focused on the history of the video game.

10 Chambers continues to work on GTFO, and proof of their efforts to provide cooperative shooter players with new content we have this week with the release of a new free update, Rundown 6.5 Destination://EXTENDEDwhich incorporates three expeditions and a new enemies.

To put in context, GTFO bets on a concept of patches called Rundown, where the video game is regularly revised with new expeditions (maps, scenarios, enemies, etc.) that replace the previous ones. To date, 10 Chambers has released six major updates, and two other minor downloads, as part of the system, making a total of 58 releases in two years. Now the shooter receives others focused on its history where a new enemy stands out.

“At the same time, it is also interesting for the new prisoners of the Complex, since the story will be related to Rundown 7.0 eventsa major update planned for this summer,” 10 Chambers said in a statement.

Regarding the enemy, the development team points out that internally they have called it everything from “big flying enemy” to “giant meatball”. “It will be interesting to see what the community calls this beast,” says 10 Chambers’ Robin Björkell.

If you want to know more about this cooperative shooter, presented as a Left 4 Dead with aliens, you can read the analysis of GTFO of the companion Mario Gomez.

