The eyewitness who arrived first after the helicopter crash informed that he noticed the situation of the horrible scene, ‘CDS Rawat requested for water however ..’

Indian Military Helicopter crash: Shivakumar, an eyewitness to Wednesday's helicopter crash close to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, had no concept that the military officer in deep trouble, soliciting for water, was once the rustic's best soldier and the primary leader of protection. The Chairman (CDS) is Common Bipin Rawat. It's feared that Common Rawat was once critically injured after the helicopter crash, and then he died. Social activist Shivakumar was once some of the first to achieve the crash website, the place a helicopter sporting CDS Rawat, his spouse Madhulika Rawat and 11 others had crashed on Wednesday. 13 folks together with Common Rawat aboard the helicopter died whilst just one individual survived.

Shivakumar mentioned that he reached the spot after receiving a decision from a relative in regards to the twist of fate. Flames had been popping out of the helicopter and it was once transparent that shall we now not save everybody, he mentioned. He mentioned 3 folks jumped out of the burning helicopter and the folks provide within the house began on the lookout for assets to rescue the injured. They took them out one after the other and took them to the ambulance. Shivakumar mentioned, 'We noticed that 3 of them had been alive. Even if the police inspector got here, we used blankets and different to be had subject material to shift them. We had been seeking to transfer them from there then I informed the opposite individual that we rescuers have reached right here and also you loosen up, then one among them requested me to offer some water. He mentioned the 3rd individual was once ready to listen to what the rescuers had been pronouncing, however he may now not resolution.

After this a military officer confirmed Shivakumar an image of Rawat and informed who he was once. Shivakumar mentioned, 'I used to be upset that I used to be now not ready to offer water to any such giant persona of the rustic in an instant.' Later, pieces belonging to Rawat had been recovered, he mentioned. Shivakumar mentioned police and protection officers have already puzzled him.

