The fabulous and luxurious holidays of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez together with their friends on a yacht in Ibiza

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoy their holidays with friends in Ibiza (Grosby)

These are days of relaxation and rest for most of the most important footballers in the world. even for portuguese Cristiano Ronaldowho enjoys the sun Ibiza with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, their five children and a group of friends. The gunner of 37 yearswho replenishes energy ahead of what will be another demanding season at the Manchester Unitedwas seen having fun in the sun in a luxurious I already.

Cristianodressed in a white bathing suit and showing off his statuesque physique, enjoyed sunny days in the middle of the sea with a group of friends and in the company of his partner, the renowned model with Argentine roots.

The couple and their guests took the opportunity to sunbathe by the sea on a large white inflatable float which they placed on the side of the boat. It was also possible to see Ronaldo in the sea, taking a ride on a jetski submerged and having fun in the waves. As reported by the Daily Mail, Georgina he also dove into the ocean to cool off, though he did so by going down the ladder on the side of the I already.

Cristiano Ronaldo had fun with a jetski in the ocean (Grosby)

Ronaldo dove into the water from his yacht wearing goggles (Grosby)

Once the sun went down CR7 y Gio they spent the rest of the afternoon huddled in the boat in the shade, talking to family and friends inside the boat. The couple has been very much in love since they met in 2016 in a store Gucci where Georgina Rodríguez she worked as a saleswoman.

Six years after their crush, both enjoy the family they have formed and whose last member arrived this year. Georgina y Cristiano revealed that their little daughter is called Bella Esmeraldathe fifth daughter of the soccer player who is also the father of Cris Jr., Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina. According to the British press, Cristiano is comfortable with his five children in Manchester and turned down an offer to play for the Inter Miami.

Georgina Rodríguez chose a green bikini for an afternoon in the sun in the ocean (Grosby)

Cristiano Ronaldo sunbathing with Georgina Rodríguez and her friends (Grosby)

Despite the offer of the club that is owned by David Beckhamthe Portuguese striker plans to stay in England to have a prominent role in his team: everything indicates that will be chosen as the new captain of Manchester United. Christian scored 24 goals last season and, although he received some criticism, he showed that he still has the level to command a great team that is fighting to be the protagonist in the Premier League.

As reported The MirrorCoach Erik ten Hag is considering giving the bracelet to Ronaldo instead of Harry Maguirewho has been the subject of much criticism and ridicule in the last season and taking off the captain’s tape could help take some pressure off him.

