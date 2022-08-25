The Facebook algorithm has gone crazy and has started to fill our timeline with memes posted on celebrity pages

If this morning, at any time between 8 and 10 o’clock, you have entered your Facebook account, you will have verified that the content that was displayed in your news section was very different from what you would have expected: none of the typical posts from your friends and family, or from your favorite groups…





…everything was, on the contrary, taken over by totally random posts from celebrity fanpages that you had ‘Liked’ at some point. Or rather, of posts from unknown people who posted on the news board of said celebrities.





Yes, calm down, it has happened to more people. And no, don’t worry, your account hasn’t been the victim of a massive hack either.although many people have thought about it (all those who have run to comment on what happened on Twitter under the hashtag #facebookhacked, for instance). Since it seems that this has happened to a huge number of users, it would be one of the most notable attacks in the history of the network founded by Zuckerberg.



This is the time frame in which reports to DownDetector due to Facebook malfunctions have skyrocketed.

MEGA GUIDE IMPROVES FACEBOOK SECURITY and PRIVACY

When the algorithm sounds (or goes out of tune, come on), memes takes

Nevertheless, everything indicates that it is only a (huge) error in the operation of the platform algorithm, the software that decides what content is shown to you and what is not each time you enter Facebook. Fortunately, by this time of the morning, everything seems to be settled for most users, and the content of users’ news feeds is back on track.

In fact, according to statements by a spokesperson for Meta (the company that owns Facebook):

“We know some people are having issues with their Facebook feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Not seeing your friends’ posts is an inconvenience, of course. But the worst has begun once people have realized what was happening, and that any publication made on a celebrity’s fanpage would suddenly have access to a huge audience (potentially millions of users)…





…by that time, the bland posts of ‘I love how you sing, I want to be like you’ have given way to an avalanche of memes, links to crowdfunding profiles, spam from cryptocurrency projects, and even images of sexual connotation.