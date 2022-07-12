The failure of the Mexican Women’s National Team was consummated, it will not attend the World Cup or the Olympic Games: “It’s painful”

Mexican women’s team, eliminated from the Concacaf W tournament. Photo: FMF

The Mexican Football Federation added another failure. The Women’s Mexican National Team lost to the United States and thus was eliminated from the Concacaf W qualifying tournament, so it will not participate in the Australia-New Zealand World Cup 2023 nor in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mexico faced the current world champions with the obligatory task of achieving victory and thus keeping alive the possibilities of advancing to the next round or, not doing so but placing third in the group (it gave a ticket to the World Cup playoff). And although he Tri gave his best game of the championship, it was not enough to avoid loss by score of one goal to nil before the Americans.

“It’s a personal failure but not from the Women’s National Team program. We need to keep trusting these generations that as we know we are in a transition stage, so I personally assume this responsibility. But today they can finally see that we are not crazy, that we have a lot of potential and today they could see the glimpses of what this generation can give. I know it’s a failure”, said Mónica Vergara, coach of the team, at a press conference.

The game took place on the field of the University Stadium, home of the UANL Tigres in Liga MX in a game corresponding to matchday three of sector A. The event includes a 2022 in which Mexico both in its women’s branch, both men’s and other youth categories have failed in the achievement of goals, where only the cadre that directs the Tata Martino will attend his respective competition in Qatar 2022 (although not without strong questioning).

“We have to keep pushing so that the next process is reached in the best possible way. I understand the frustration, I am the first to feel very embarrassed, I take full responsibility, but what the clubs do, the amateur sector, or the structure of women’s teams is not a failure. I am very ashamed, I wanted them to have a good show, we did not capture it and I fully assume the bad result, “added the coach.

In this way, Mexico was located at the bottom of your group with zero units. The balance of results show three consecutive defeats, two by the slightest difference against Jamaica in the debut game and against the United States. The most resounding setback was against Haiti, as the Caribbean thrashed the tricolor three goals to zero.

It is then that the United States and Jamaica, by qualifying for the next stage, also did so to represent Concacaf in Australia-New Zealand 2023. The same fact was achieved by Canada and Costa Rica by leading their respective group. The squads that manage to reach the final of the tournament will obtain a place in Paris 2024.

“It’s painful, we didn’t prepare for these results, it is the second cycle in which we were left out, due to this pandemic world championships were lost, but we cannot make excuses, we have to work. To compete in these scenarios, you have to work in a different way to capture what you work on day to day”, concluded Vergara.

