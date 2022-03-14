The fake portable GameCube that appeared 15 years ago is now real and fully functional

A modder has wanted to make a concept of the console that Nintendo never had in mind come true.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 14, 2022, 11:12 8 comments

The tremendous success of the Switch may cause some gamers to push other iconic consoles into oblivion. Nintendo, but there will always be a good fan base willing to remind us of the past. In the case of GameCube, it is always fondly remembered by the community, and to this day curiosities related to the turn-of-the-century desktop continue to emerge.

If you’ve been around for a while, it might sound like a fake model which became popular more than 15 years ago. Players initially thought it might be real, only to find out later that it came from someone under the pseudonym Demond. Now, in 2022, the user GingerOfOz has decided to turn the tables and make it come true.

It has the base of a Wii inside itIn the video at the top of the news you can see how this mud has carried out the construction process, initially inspired by GameBoy Advance SP. It has certain limitations and some differences compared to what we can find on a desktop GameCube, but the important thing is that it is fully functional and allows us to play the different titles of the machine in our hands.

As the user explains, the laptop is made with a Wii inside, so it’s capable of playing the entire GameCube catalog thanks to the power of backwards compatibility. Although it may appear to have a disc drive, the slot has been implemented solely as a decorationso you can’t insert a physical game into it.

The truth is that portable consoles are gaining popularity again in recent years. The latest great example that has been launched on the market is Steam Deck, a platform to play our Steam library anywhere. the console of Valve It is already reaching the homes of the first lucky ones who were able to reserve it, although there is still work to be done in relation to the games verified by the developers in order to know which titles work correctly or not on the system.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: GameCube, Portable, Nintendo and Modding.