The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Breaks Down the Final Scene

In an interview with Selection, Kari Skogland, the director of all six episodes of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” talked about the present’s strategy to its themes of race and trauma, and mentioned how all of the present’s characters — its villains, additionally — are reckoning with the Blip.

Skogland additionally delved into the closing scene of the episode.

In the first scene in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is remembering his dialog together with his buddy Steve Rogers through which Steve, Captain America, handed the mantle of his protect to Sam, the Falcon. “How does it really feel?” he remembers Steve saying (voiced by Chris Evans) in the closing scene in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Prefer it’s another person’s,” Sam replies.

“It isn’t,” Steve says.

But as we see at the begin of “The Falcon,” Sam clearly doesn’t imagine him. We see him packing the protect away, and he’ll quickly return it to the Protection Division at a ceremony through which they honor Captain America. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a larger image,” Sam says in a speech as he holds the protect. “But it surely’s extra about the man who propped it up — and he’s gone.”

“Thanks, Captain America,” he says, gazing at a poster of Steve. “However this belongs to you.”

But the closing scene in the episode reveals to Sam that the United States authorities didn’t agree together with his resolution to retire the protect. From his home in Louisiana, Sam watches on TV as a spokesman for the Protection Division (Alphie Hyroth) publicizes that there’s a brand new Captain America, performed by Wyatt Russell. (His character’s identify, as we are going to absolutely discover out in the second episode, is John Walker — and he’s in the Marvel canon.)

Skogland talked about that scene, and mentioned it was particularly vital how the authorities official launched the new Captain America, utilizing nationalistic language: “We want heroes who’re relatable; we’d like heroes who’re from this planet,” Skogland paraphrased.

The Protection Division spokesman says: “Whereas we love heroes who put their lives on the line to defend Earth, we additionally want a hero to defend this nation,” he says.

Extolling the resolution to exchange Steve, he continues: “We’d like an actual one who embodies America’s best values. We’d like somebody to encourage us once more.”

“They’d gone in, and clearly achieved precisely what Sam hoped that they wouldn’t,” Skogland instructed Selection. “The protect belongs to Steve. It belongs to that point.”

Clearly, the authorities’s resolution — which Sam feels is incorrect and rash, as you’ll be able to see from the anguish in Mackie’s face — will trigger him to rethink that opinion.

“What does it symbolize? What’s its relevance?” Skogland requested.

“We have been all the time telling a racially charged exploration of what it was for a Black man to select up the protect,” she mentioned.

So far as taking pictures the scene through which Walker is launched, he seems on the steps to enthusiastic applause, wielding the protect and waving to the crowd. He seems to be down at the digicam, and the closing shot is him winking.

“I needed to hero-ise,” Skogland mentioned about how we will’t actually make out Russell’s face behind the masks. “A number of low angles and and sneaky imagery, so that you just nearly get him — you don’t fairly get him.”

“You’re looking for out, Who is that this man?” she added

That query units up the remainder of the sequence, particularly since Sam and Bucky aren’t collectively in the premiere episode. The resolution to maintain them aside, Skogland mentioned, was made with a purpose to arrange their lives other than one another, earlier than they “take off at a gallop,” she mentioned.

The new (interloper?) Captain America will carry the title characters collectively, it appears. “Sam and Bucky could have a very fascinating interplay as they undergo their journey about simply that — what the protect means to every one among them for various causes,” Skogland mentioned.