The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars share on-set photos as production on the Marvel series resumes

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have been sharing photos from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the much-anticipated live-action Marvel series which was imagined to debut on Disney+ in August.

As with the business world-wide, production shut down on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, throwing the production schedule into chaos.

The series pits two pals of Captain American (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan), becoming a member of forces as soon as once more in a TV spin-off. It’s clear from the posts that Mackie (The Falcon) and Stan (the Winter Soldier) have been excited to be again in costume and again in motion.

Stan posted: “Buddies. Social distancing since November ’19”