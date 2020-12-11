‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Trailer Follows ‘Endgame’ Plot

Bucky Barnes will at all times have an attachment to Captain America, irrespective of who holds the title. Within the new trailer for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” launched by Marvel Studios on the Disney Investor Day, Sebastian Stan’s character works alongside the most recent Captain America: The Falcon.

Performed by Anthony Mackie, the Falcon obtained the honorary title from the unique Captain America throughout the decision of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” although he continues to function beneath his bird-based persona.

The upcoming collection, initially set to launch in August of this 12 months, was delayed as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however is now anticipated to premiere on March 19, 2021. Mackie and Stan star, reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to unfold the journey taken by the Falcon upon receiving the Captain America defend from his now-retired good friend.

The collection may also characteristic Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre and Emily VanCamp in returning roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively. It is going to characteristic six episodes directed by Kari Skogland for Disney Plus.

Filming for the collection started in 2019, however with manufacturing being slowed by the pandemic, ultimate pictures had been wrapped in late October. Created by Malcolm Spellman, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” supplied a teaser to followers again throughout the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con, that includes Brühl’s character in a purple masks. The outfit — an homage to Helmut Zemo’s comedian ebook origins — was well-received by the actor, who stated it introduced a recent feeling to the “Captain America: Civil Battle” character.

Idea artwork for the present was shared within the quick documentary “Marvel Studios: Increasing the Universe” on Disney Plus final 12 months. Spellman and Kevin Feige government produce the collection.

Watch the brand new trailer beneath.