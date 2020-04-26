The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Says The Show Is ‘Very A lot’ Like A Certain MCU Film

Depart a Remark
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks the first of a number of Marvel live-action collection produced completely for Disney+. When it comes to sheer scale, the six-episode collection isn’t practically as large of a undertaking as the MCU movies, however collection star Sebastian Stan says the present is “very a lot” like one particular MCU movie.
Set someday after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will observe the titular characters as they embark on a brand new journey in a post-Blip universe. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sebastian Stan was requested whether or not The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was shot like a TV or film. Whereas the present continues to be very a lot a TV manufacturing, Stan did examine it to a previous MCU movie. Right here’s what he needed to say about taking pictures the Disney+ collection:
It felt like each. In loads of methods, it felt like a film. Once more, we’re not completed; we nonetheless have some stuff to do. What I cherished about it was that, tonally, it was very a lot in the similar world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one among my favourite experiences that I’ve ever had, interval. So, in a way, it was grounded and very a lot in the world as we all know it. However, it’s additionally actually jam-packed with loads of large, large motion scenes combined with deep concentrate on character. That’s what’s actually thrilling about this. We’re getting to maintain it in the world of the motion pictures, so it’s recognizable that manner, however at the similar time, these characters are getting a lot extra mileage for all of us to discover them. We are able to put them in conditions that we’ve by no means been capable of put them in earlier than since you now have six hours versus two. It’s at all times a discovery.
Primarily based on Sebastian Stan’s feedback to The Hollywood Reporter, that positively feels like an amazing mixture of film and TV’s finest components. I’m personally trying ahead to the present’s exploration of Sam and Bucky as folks outdoors of the heroics and motion sequences. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that the Disney+ collection will preserve a film really feel in order to hold on the intrinsic connection between Marvel’s exhibits and motion pictures.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had practically wrapped filming, however the restricted Disney+ collection shut down manufacturing in March. Disney and Marvel have already shifted the launch date schedules of upcoming MCU motion pictures like Black Widow, The Eternals, and Physician Unusual in the Multiverse of Insanity.
Whereas The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues to be scheduled to premiere on the streaming service in August, I can solely guess that its launch date will most likely be pushed again if the shutdowns proceed via the summer season. That stated, there’s at present no official phrase on whether or not or not the collection will likely be delayed.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. In the meantime, remember to take a look at our information for all the large TV finales developing quickly, in addition to our 2020 summer season premiere schedule.
Add Comment