The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Superhero U.S. Agent Explained In New Marvel Video

With this, it’s extremely seemingly that any animosity that spills over from the comics may very well be between Walker and Rogers’ successor, Sam Wilson. Plot particulars for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are presently being saved below wrap however, primarily based on what we’ve seen, it could seem that the federal government desires Walker to be the “new Captain America.” There’s no telling how Sam will really feel about this when Walker first comes into the image, however you could be positive the scenario gained’t precisely go down easily.