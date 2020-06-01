The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Superhero U.S. Agent Explained In New Marvel Video

Depart a Remark
Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier goes to proceed the adventures of the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes and produce again different fan-favorite characters like Sharon Carter. Nevertheless, the restricted collection can be set to introduce a brand new face to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s John Walker aka the U.S. Agent. Most mainstream audiences might not be conversant in the star-spangled hero, so Marvel Comics is making an effort to fill followers in earlier than his live-action debut.
Marvel Comics is thought for releasing movies highlighting its varied characters and, now, the corporate has launched a clip that explains the historical past of the U.S. Agent. The brief (however informative) video that begins with John Walker’s rise because the Tremendous-Patriot and his eventual transformation into the U.S. Agent. You may try the video for your self down under:
One of the crucial fascinating parts of the U.S. Agent’s characterization, nonetheless, is his difficult relationship with Steve Rogers/Captain America. As you may see within the video, he and Rogers weren’t at all times on the perfect of phrases, they usually’re rivalry grew to become much more private when Walker took up the defend himself in Rogers’ absence. Nonetheless, the 2 have been in the end capable of finding widespread floor.
In regard to the MCU, issues will definitely be completely different for John Walker, as Marvel Studios has by no means tailored each actual aspect from the comics. And after all, with Steve Rogers’ retirement on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, the 2 will greater than seemingly will not cross paths on display screen.
With this, it’s extremely seemingly that any animosity that spills over from the comics may very well be between Walker and Rogers’ successor, Sam Wilson. Plot particulars for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are presently being saved below wrap however, primarily based on what we’ve seen, it could seem that the federal government desires Walker to be the “new Captain America.” There’s no telling how Sam will really feel about this when Walker first comes into the image, however you could be positive the scenario gained’t precisely go down easily.
We even have to contemplate what would possibly turn into of John Walker after the occasions of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s clear that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is being prepped to turn into the MCU’s official Captain America, so will Walker willingly hand again the defend and turn into a hero in his personal proper? Or might one thing loopy occur and Walker turns into extra of a villain? Solely time will inform.
However within the meantime, this newly launched video undoubtedly provides the general public a greater thought of what to anticipate from John Walker when he strolls onto the scene. And hopefully, after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay, we gained’t have to attend too lengthy earlier than we are able to lastly see him in motion.
As of proper now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains to be slated to premiere on Disney+ in August.
