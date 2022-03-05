The fall of Babylon’s Fall: just 650 concurrent players in its premiere on Steam

Platinum Games’ new hack and slash has failed to generate interest based on PC data.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 4, 2022, 08:41 72 comments

In the midst of so many big releases earlier in the year, you may not have heard that Babylon’s Fall is out now. The new game of Platinum Games It was launched on the market this Thursday, March 3 and, in addition to reaching PlayStation consoles (where it enjoyed a playable demo), it has also made it to PC.

According to SteamDB, the website that collects daily data and statistics for Steam games, the game’s release has been very poor. In his first day on the Valve platform, he has only achieved a peak of 650 concurrent playerswhich is a very discreet figure for a new release.

It is a discreet number for a new releaseWaiting to find out how the reception of the title is going in the coming days and weeks, the truth is that the numbers confirm the bad omens. It’s not comparable in terms of identity or promotion to other recent releases, but to put the data into context, Elden Ring itself had 764,835 concurrent players on Steam.

Babylon’s Fall is available on PC, PS4 and PS5 with a work in which Platinum Games offers a hack and slash proposal to overcome the different challenges of the Tower of Babylon. In 3DJuegos we were able to test it in advance, but in our impressions of the game we also specified that it had left us quite cold and had a lot to improve.

