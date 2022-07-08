The fall of cryptocurrencies has a new victim: the main global investment fund ends in bankruptcy

In recent months, we have witnessed how cryptocurrencies are sinking unchecked. This has caused many people to decide to stop investing, causing large companies to fire their employees en masse and by email. But now it is the turn of professional investors who also are abandoning ship due to the fear that it can generate that these cryptocurrencies do not raise their heads.

The rumors that are going around about all the investment funds seem to be finally coming true by going down the drain. All this as a result of the fact that cryptocurrencies are entering a really dangerous area in its valuecausing people to flee from these also due to the general economic situation that the world suffers.

Major investment firm goes bankrupt

One of the great signs that indicates this problem is precisely in one of the main investment funds with cryptocurrencies: Three Arrows Capital or better known as 3AC. This was finally declared bankrupt july 1, as the media Bloomberg learned. This is one of the most famous investment firms in the world, and its bankruptcy is a clear sign that something is not working properly.





This company was founded in 2012 with headquarters in the Virgin Islands, and had a total of 9.56 billion dollars invested in the month of March, according to one of the main blockchain platforms. Keep in mind that 3AC was characterized by investing in successful products such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Aixie Infinity, Avax, Aave or BlockFi.

Due to the downward trend that was occurring with the cryptos, all the investments that were being carried out went down. This made many millions of dollars were lost, even the investment that could be considered more stable. In the end, investors who trusted 3AC ended up losing so much money that this was a well-known ending.

And this is not good news at all. that the big investment firms are collapsing, the only thing it causes is that other platforms have this same fear and that the market has a downward trend. It must be remembered that Celsius is also in serious liquidity problems and is actively looking for another company to buy these losses.