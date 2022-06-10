The fall of “Rengo”, the boss of the Newell’s bar linked to Los Monos who was imprisoned for killing his predecessor

In total, there are eight detainees for the crime of “Chivo”

The alleged head of the Newell’s brave bar, Alejandro Nicholas “Rengo” F. and that he has ties to the leader of Los Monos ‘Guille’ Canteroand four other of his lieutenants were arrested in raids carried out this Thursday in the Gran Rosario. They all fell within the framework of the case for the crime of Nelson “Chivo” Saravia former referent of the paravalanchas riddled with bullets in his house by a commando group eight months ago.

In addition, also the cells of two prisoners were seized that, at the time of the “Chivo” homicide, they were free and had participated in the plan to carry out the ambush. And they were linked to the investigation; while the leader William “Suck” or “Eyes” Sosa he was already imprisoned for having instigated the murder of Saravia in the context of a dispute over control of the paravalanchas.

Alejandro “Rengo” F., Jonatan Ezequiel B., Juan Manuel A., Kevin Nahuel J. and Pablo Damián G. fell in the 14 procedures requested by the Organized Crime Agency to the Intelligence Division of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) which, in some operations, required the collaboration of the Gendarmerie.

The “beheading” that was done to the barrabrava this Thursday was not random since researchers indicated that it was sought to be before Newell’s hosts San Lorenzo at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa, where the locals will play their first home game in this tournament.

The “Rengo”, arrested

“Rengo” was arrested at dawn at his house in Belgrano 100, in the jurisdiction of the town of Piñero, neighboring Rosario. He is 29 years old and, according to the prosecutor’s investigation Matthias Edery, is the visible “face” of Ariel Máximo “Guille” Cantero in the Newell’s barra brava . This is not a minor issue, since it is considered that the head of the drug clan is the head of the paravalanchas and issues directives from the Marcos Paz federal prison.

The now arrested and, presumably, linked to “Guille” Cantero already has a criminal record. On October 29, 2020, he was charged by the prosecutor Valeria Haurigot for coercive threats, who also asked for 60 days of preventive detention, however, at that time the judge Eleonora Veron gave him freedom under rules of conduct.

In addition to the five arrests, the cells of inmates Alexis Brian D. and Esteban Salvador A. were searched, suspected as part of the group that perpetrated the brutal murder of “Chivo”.

The rest of the procedures were carried out in Nicaragua at 2,700, Passage 1748 at 2,100, Laplace at 1,300, Passage Magnano at 6,200, Alice at 5,000, Passage María Madre at 3,900, Garibaldi at 3,300, Centeno at 2,600, Passage 1229 at 2,600 and Rodríguez to 4,000. There were also others in Sarmiento at 1,200, in the town of Fray Luis Beltrán, Pasaje Gallini at 2,400 and San Martín at 2,800, in the city of Villa Gobernador Gálvez.

There were 14 raids

A ringleader imprisoned for the crime

The cause had already gained momentum at the beginning of last May, when he was captured William “Suck” or “Eyes” Sosa, one of the leaders of the brave bar. When the imputation hearing was held, the prosecutor Matías Edery explained that he had instigated the murder of Saravia and added that the attack was part of a dispute over control of the Newell’s paravalanchas.

At that hearing, the prosecutor stated that the Newell’s bar is commanded by Ariel Máximo “Guille” Cantero and by five substructures that work for him.

Part of the arrests this Thursday for the crime of “Chivo”

All these “cells” are led by members of Los Monos who are in prison: Leandro “Pollo” Vinardi –convicted of a crime and charged as a member of the gang–; Paul Nicholas Camino –also accused of being part of the organization–; Mark Jeremiah “Pato” Mac Caddon – imprisoned for running drug trafficking in the industrial area of ​​San Lorenzo on behalf of Los Monos– and Damian “Toro” Escobarcharged with planning the City Center casino crime, in early 2021.

In the case of William Sosawho was accused last month, was identified as an alleged member of the “cell” that directs “Pollo” Vinardi, which operates mainly in Villa Gobernador Gálvez.

