The Fall seasons 1 to 3 coming to Netflix in August

Followers of The Fall are in for a deal with, with all three seasons of the crime drama set to arrive on Netflix from 1st August.

The psychological thriller, which is about in Northern Eire, stars Gillian Anderson as as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who has been drafted from the Metropolitan Police to catch a serial killer, performed by Jamie Dornan.

The present initially aired between 2013 and 2016 on BBC Two (and RTE in Eire) and gained important acclaim, being long-listed for Greatest Drama on the Nationwide Tv Awards for all three of its seasons.

Asserting its arrival on Netflix, the streaming big’s UK & Eire Twitter account wrote, “All 3 seasons of The Fall are coming to Netflix on 1 August when you’re into Jamie Dornan, Gillian Anderson, moody thrillers, the accents, or the entire above.”

As well as to Anderson and Dornan, the collection boasted a formidable ensemble solid over its three-year run, with different stars together with Colin Morgan (Merlin), John Lynch (Within the Identify of the Father) and Aisling Franciosi (Recreation of Thrones).

The collection was created and written by Allan Cubitt and was subsequently adopted by a French remake titled Insoupçonnable, whereas the present was additionally broadcast in numerous areas around the globe.

The drama is at present additionally accessible to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s unclear if the transfer to Netflix mains that it is going to be taken off the rival streaming platform.

