The Fallout series already has a protagonist: Walton Goggins joins the Amazon Prime Video project

Last month we learned that the series that will adapt the popular post-apocalyptic universe of Fallout for Amazon Prime Video Production will begin this year. Among its producers we will have Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creators of Westworld to bring to life the wastelands with which Bethesda conquered us and now we have been able to meet who will be its protagonist.

It was Deadline who reported that Walton Goggins will be the face that will lead the cast of this ambitious project, a veteran actor whom we have seen as a protagonist in The Shield, as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp or Tomb Raider, as well as being a regular in Quentin Tarantino movieswith roles in Django Unchained or The Hateful Eight.

Walton Goggins is a Quentin Tarantino regularYet details about the character have not been revealed of Goggins, although Deadline point towards the interpretation of one of the ghouls, the Ghouls. Within the Fallout universe, these are mutated humans who were exposed to prolonged radiation from the Great War. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films will carry out this project together with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

We also know that Jonathan Nolan will direct the first episode of the series, in addition to presenting the series and its universe. We are certainly in a golden age for video game serieswith projects as interesting as HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s work, The Last of Us, or the arrival of the Master Chief at Paramount + in the Halo series.

