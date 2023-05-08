The Family Business Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Carl Weber is the author of The Family Business, one of the most watched criminal family dramas in America. His best-selling criminal drama book series is the inspiration for the TV show The Family Business.

Carl Weber plus a few others are the show’s executive producers. The show’s producing firms are Tri-Destined Studios and Urban Books Media.

The Family Business’s first season premiered on November 13, 2018, and it ended on January 29, 2019. Eight episodes made up the first season of Family Business.

Three further seasons of the programme were ordered, and they premiered on July 2, 2020, October 14, 2021, and September 1, 2022, respectively.

Fans of The Family Business make us very happy. The fifth season of Family Business will shortly be available. BET implicitly announced that the programme will be renewed even though it wasn’t official.

A family that operates a New York auto dealership is the subject of the American drama series The Family Business, which was developed by Carl Weber. The head of the family is L.C.

CEO of Duncan Motors Duncan Hudson He is a very reputable businessman who has achieved enormous success. But now he wants to give his son Orlando Duncan the reins of the family business.

The first episode of Season 4 was published on July 28, 2022, after the show’s first season premiered in 2018. BET broadcast The Family Business’ first season. The programme will transfer to BET+ for Season 2.

Even though The Family Business’s fourth season has just begun, we may still discuss Season 5 since we’re curious as to whether or not these current episodes will serve as the series’ finale.

The Family Business Season 5 Release Date

On November 13, 2018, Family Business Season 1 made its premiere. There were eight episodes total.

Given that the first season of Family Business was well received, the producers decided to give it a second season in two parts.

On July 2, 2020, the first episode of the following season was made available, and on December 31, 2020, the second episode. There were twelve episodes in the second season.

The second season of The Family Business was launched on October 14, 2021, while the fourth season debuted on September 1, 2022. The show then returned for two further seasons.

The Family Business will reportedly return for a fifth season in 2023 thanks to a covert BET renewal. According to the rumour, BET’s fifth season will debut in the summer of 2023.

The authors, however, have not done any verification. There is no information available on whether Family Business will get a second season. The renewal of the programme should be announced first, then the launch date.

The Family Business Season 5 Cast

Hudson will play as L.C. Duncan

Valerie Pettiford will play as Charlotte Duncan

Armand Assante will play as Sal Dash

Darrin Henson will play as Orlando Duncan

Emilio Rivera will play as Alejandro Zuniga

Yadi Rivera will play as Consuela Zuniga

Carlos Sotelo will play as Miguel Zuniga

Javicia Leslie will play as Paris Duncan

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. will play as Harris Grant

Tami Roman will play as London Duncan-Grant

Sean Ringgold will play as Junior Duncan

Arrington Foster will play as Rio Duncan

KJ Smith will play as Sasha Duncan

Dylan Weber will play as Nevada Duncan

Clifton Powell will play as Uncle Lou Duncan

Kimberly Patterson will play as Ruby

Michael Jai White will play as Vegas Duncan

Stan Shaw will play as Larry Duncan

Sheila E. will play as Maude

Denise Boutte will play as Raven Bonclair

The Family Business Season 5 Trailer

The Family Business Season 5 Plot

Since we do not yet have access to the whole episode summary, we are unable to predict what will occur in Season 5. For the time being, we can state that Season 4 is going to pick up where Season 4 left off.

The programme was created by Carl Weber and operates on his crime novel series. It centres around a family that runs and owns a car business in New York.

BET chose to produce a limited series of the programme in 2018, despite the fact that it was initially planned to serve as a film series.

If the latest installment is going to be announced is yet unknown. Season four has come to an end. The murder was used as a means of payment, according to the family.

The popularity of BET as a platform for TV series is expanding gradually, yet there are still certain shows that were gaining more viewers.

The Family Business is one of these programmes. The public adores this criminal drama. Since it was on television for four seasons, we have seen evidence of this.

The creators haven’t given Season 5 their approval since the start of Season 4 thus far. The first four seasons have been adored by fans, thus it is certain that a fifth season is going to be released.

Nevertheless, the creators may think about stopping from declaring new seasons because of this. We must wait till the creators make a statement.

Based on his best-selling crime drama book series, Carl Weber produced the American criminal family drama The Family Business.

The Duncans, a devout family that runs an exotic automobile business in New York, are the subject of the television series. Armand Assante, Valerie Pettiford, and Ernie Hudson all appear in it.

Welcome to the Duncan family’s universe. In actuality, they are leaders from the black mafia who rule the majority of the East Coast underground, despite the fact that they seem to be upright people managing one of New York’s most reputable auto dealerships.

Whatever the task at hand, one thing about the Duncans is certain: they will stop at nothing to provide for their family.

The Family Business, a criminal drama television series based on Carl Weber’s best-selling book series of the same name, has been renewed for a third season by BET+ halfway through its second season. The Los Angeles production is set to start next month.

A trailer is provided below. In The Family Business, the Duncans are a devout, close-knit family who own a New York exotic vehicle dealership during the day. Their economic dealings are more questionable at night.