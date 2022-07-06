The family drama of What Remains of Edith Finch appears registered for PS5 and Xbox Series

Its publisher, Annapurna Interactive, could give the official announcement in the direct scheduled for the end of the month.

What Remains of Edith Finch has become one of those games that we can recommend for numerous reasons. Proof of this is the BAFTA award that gives it the title of Best Video Game of 2017something that could encourage multiple players to dare to venture into this family drama that can be completed in a single afternoon.

Annapurna could confirm the PS5 and Xbox Series versions in her next directThere are several sectors of the community that have What Remains of Edith Finch in an altar, but its developers want to make the leap to the new generation with a version for PS5 y Xbox Series. Because, according to the Taiwanese classification system, initially indicated by Twisted Voxel, the title would already be ready for the most current consoles on the market.

The delivery developed by Giant Sparrow puts us in the shoes of Edith Finch, who wants to discover the dark mystery behind a damn that plagues a family. After all, all the members have died in strange circumstances since the beginning of the 20th century, so we have before us a game that proposes us to investigate the details of this clan through a interactive adventure loaded with narrative elements.

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher of the title, has not made any announcements following this discovery. However, the community theorizes that What Remains of Edith Finch and its versions for PS5 and Xbox Series will star in part of the direct scheduled for the next 28 of Julywhere trailers, surprises and new collaboration agreements by the distributor will be presented.

