The family photo that Messi shared in Paris and caused a furor on the networks: the new nickname that prevailed in the comments

The family already moves around Paris with total naturalness

The perfect start of Paris Saint-Germain on the Ligue 1 He leaves no doubt that he is the great candidate to retain the crown of France once again. After the 7-1 against Lille the recent weekend, Lionel Messi He took advantage of the beginning of the week to enjoy the sun of the capital with a family outing and take a photo that he later published on his social networks.

Sitting at a table and under the umbrella Lionel, Antonella, Mateo, Thiago y Ciro They posed for the camera. All dressed in white except the For money who wore a black shirt, it was the smallest who stood out the most for his two hands raising his thumb. Thousands of comments and ‘Like’ flooded the image with several teammates from the Argentine national team and PSG, among other celebrities.

One of the terms most used by netizens who stopped to observe the publication was to catalog it as the “royal family”. In addition, many fans of both Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona remembered him as the best footballer in history along with others who wish to see him lift the World Cup to be held at the end of the year in Qatar.

The family outing of the Messi (Instagram / leomessi)

In his recent performance against Lille he scored the 773rd goal in his career (15 at PSG, 672 at Barcelona and 86 with the Argentine National Team) and so on. surpassed the 772 officers of the Brazilian Romario. Consequently, he jumped on the podium of the top scorers in history. He still has ahead Josef Bican (805) y Cristiano Ronaldowho is also active (815).

It is worth remembering that the For money He has a contract with PSG until June 2023 and it was recently known that PSG evaluates offering the Argentine a renewal. The response of the Messi would come after the World Cup where he will decide the course of his professional career at 35 years old.

The PSG authorities know that beyond sports, the 30 of the squad is a business and income magnet and that is why they want to retain him. The Parisian club broke a record for income from sponsors thanks to its figure in the first season that Lionel defended its colors. The image of the star from Rosario allowed the Parisian entity to collect 700 million euros per year in advertising and they aim to take advantage of that benefit as much as possible.

