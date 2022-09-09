The famous cleaning simulator exceeds 3 million players in less than two months

PowerWash Simulator, developed by FuturLab, has been helped by being on Xbox Game Pass.

PowerWash Simulator was released last July, a curious and unusual proposal focused on cleaning dirt that comes from the hand of FuturLab and that, in addition to being available on PC and Xbox consoles, it enjoyed the advantage offered by being part of the launch of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, Microsoft’s subscription service.

They will continue to implement content in the futureThis fact, together with the fact that the game has enjoyed great popularity since its premiere week, has caused its managers to confirm this week that PowerWash Simulator has surpassed three million playersin addition to opening a vote to choose which will be the next addition to the title that we will have to leave like the jets of gold.

The title, which can be played solo or cooperatively online, is a whole bet for the relaxation of the user through the satisfaction offered by leaving everything spotless with pressurized water. In addition to turning on the pressure washer and cleaning up the dirt, we can create our cleaning business and unlock tools, upgrades, and more.

Although PowerWash Simulator became part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the month of July, Microsoft It has already announced the titles that are incorporated into the subscription service during the month of September, with eight new ones chosen for members but also eleven that are eliminated after the 15th of this month.

