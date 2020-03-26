The Fan Response To Star Trek: Picard Its Showrunner Didn’t Anticipate

In the midst of this season, we present the dying of Icheb, who was a recurring character on Voyager, after which the dying of Hugh, who was a recurring character on TNG. Once we talked about it, we positively had a way of like, there’s in all probability going to be some people who find themselves upset that these characters have died. And we have been okay with that, as a result of we thought in each circumstances, neither dying was gratuitous. The dying of Icheb has now grow to be a part of the story of Seven of 9. It felt fully referred to as for and we couldn’t have advised her story with out it. I imply, the dying of Icheb is upsetting partly as a result of it’s pretty grotesque, which I perceive, but in addition as a result of, , he’s so powerless, he has no company. He’s actually a sufferer. However that isn’t the case with the dying of Hugh. He dies attempting to do what he’s been attempting to do for his whole grownup life, which is assist former Borg. His dying felt significant.