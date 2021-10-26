The fan who interrupted Messi’s attack disoriented the Police after being investigated

An intruder cut off a PSG attack to greet Messi (Reuters)

The image of the young man dressed in jeans and a white jacket chasing Lionel Messi while PSG attacked in the classic against Marseille, he toured the world and, three days after the incident, that action continues to cause a stir in France.

According to local media, despite having a small Olympique de Marseille backpack, the individual who jumped onto the field and eluded the police He was not a fan of the local team nor was he a member of the institution.

Along the same lines, the portal RMC Sports reported that, after being arrested and while being questioned by the police, the character in question had difficulties expressing himself in French, which indicates that he could be “an undocumented person who does not have a fixed address in the region.”

These two data disoriented the investigators who can define a sanction against the local club since they do not finish understanding if the person in question went to the Velodrome simply to go in search of Messi, something that would not be completely strange anyway due to the level of magnetism generated by the Argentine. “During his discussions with the police, the young man appeared to be inconsistent and had difficulty explaining himself in French”warned the aforementioned French media. Marseille hopes that this context will be favorable when a punishment is issued for the act.

* The fan who interrupted the PSG game

Pending a resolution from the French league’s disciplinary committee, which could penalize OM with a point deduction, the entity plans a defense in which it would refer to the episode that occurred. in the duel that was played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium when they visited Angers.

In that clash on September 22, there was a field invasion by Marseille fans and the club leaders assured that on that occasion there was no penalty for his rival for not having avoided that bad moment.

“As far as I know, there was no field invasion on Sunday, so for me there is no debate. Of course, not everything went very well, but we must also put ourselves in context. It is the first time in two years that a stadium is filled with 65 thousand people, and perhaps even more ”, considered Jacques Cardoze, communication director of the Marseille club, in dialogue with RTL.

Marseille was the protagonist of several violent episodes. This one, corresponding to the third date against Nice

In the same duel in question, it was also carried out another fact that could aggravate the situation. “I am disappointed, I do not understand, we know that they are watching us, we need real sanctions, now we can’t wait for someone to get hurt ”, Dimitri Payet, one of the team’s leaders, lamented when he witnessed how Marseille fans threw numerous projectiles at the Parisians.

The case will be studied this Wednesday and the LFP hopes to have all the elements to give its verdict (photos, videos, etc.). It should be remembered that this is not the first incident involving Marseille. In addition to what happened with Angers, in the first Ligue 1 game against Montpellier the footballer Valentin Rongier suffered a cut to his face when he received a bottle from a fan.

