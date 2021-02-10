The Fantastic Four will fight symbiotes in the comics

Marvel does not stop innovating with his new stories in the form of a graphic novel, and in a preview of number 29 of The Fantastic Four symbiotes have been seen. The team of heroes is going to have a lot of work to do. After losing their headquarters, they became the guardians of the Eternal Gate (connected to all space and time).

Human Torch establishes a relationship with Sky, who is of alien origin, but the return of his ex-wife complicates the issue. Everything seems a fairly normal plot, until things become that the creator of the symbiotes intervenes: Knull, who guides his beings to Earth.

Frequent readers will know that Reed Richards has been at the center of the King in Black series plot to stop Knull’s threat. However, the synopsis for number 29 indicates that one of the Fantastic 4 members will establish a certain connection with one of the symbiotes.

Here is the cover, which looks very striking:

Image: Marvel Comics

Speaking of Symbiotes: is anyone else thinking about Venom 2? As for Marvel (comics), two weeks ago we introduced you to the new Guardians of the Galaxy.

Source: Comicbook