The fantastic Mark Boucher

South Africa is another country that has produced some fantastic cricket players over the decades. An excellent example of a great player to come from this part of the world is Mark Boucher.

Boucher is one of the best players ever from South Africa. Not only that, he is also considered as one of the best wicket-keeper and batsmen in the history of the game. Also, he is a player who managed to obtain the highest number of dismissals ever made by a wicket-keeper. Across his career, he dismissed players on 555 different occasions.

The South African played on different teams across his career. Some examples include:

the South African national team;

the Kolkata Knight Riders;

and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mark Boucher played between 1995 and 2012. He has always impressed with his excellent performances either as a batsman or as a wicket-keeper.

Becoming a wicket-keeper

Boucher gained relevance in his country by the end of the 1990s. He replaced the previous starting wicket-keeper, who was Dave Richardson, until becoming a true legend in this position.

The player was the main wicket-keeper for South Africa during almost 15 years. Boucher also excelled in ODI matches. In those kinds of games, he ranks third among the top players in terms of dismissals.

An unfortunate injury that forced his retirement

Unfortunately for Boucher, the 9th of July 2012 would be the beginning of the end of his career. On that day, he was playing a match for the South African national squad, and he was struck directly in his left eye by a ball.

The impact damaged Boucher's left eyeball. He was rushed to hospital and had a successful surgery to repair the damage caused on the eyeball. Also, doctors thought that he could return to the sport, as his retina was intact. However, Boucher had already planned to retire, so he simply confirmed his decision after the occurrence.