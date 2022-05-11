The farewell of Washington Corozo with Pumas that bothered the fans

Washington Corozo stopped being a Pumas player (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

Once Pumas ended his participation in the Closure 2022 began cleaning the campus and reported the first casualties. Washington Corozo he became the third player that the Universidad Nacional club will no longer consider for the next tournament.

Therefore, the Ecuadorian striker decided to take a few minutes to dedicate a few words of thanks to the team who received it for a year and with whom he competed in important matches. Through his official Instagram account, the extreme left wrote a message in which he spoke about his stage with the College students.

Although he expressed the positive emotion that wearing the colors of the shirt generated auriazul and the learnings that Liga MX left him, the fans burst him for having changed the name of the team because he called it “University of Pumas”.

This is how they made fun of Washington Corozo for his farewell to Pumas (Photo: Twitter/@DRNGLEZ)

And it is that within the writing that he dedicated to the Pedregal fans and to the board, the spelling errors -in addition to changing the name of the National University Club- caused inconvenience by Pumas fans.

That failure caused the fans to turn on him. Reactions like: “His spelling just like his football. Glad he’s leaving! ”,“ He writes how he plays ”,“He doesn’t even know the team’s name hahahahaha” and “until the farewell he transmits to me the roe with which he plays”, were part of those that went viral on social networks.

And it is that his Instagram writing went viral on Twitter and gave way to more reactions, in which they mocked his way of writing and the lack of results on the field. “Even in his farewell the guy shits him”, “he didn’t even learn the name of the team” and “to stay at UNAM but for some spelling classes”, were other messages with which they made fun of their farewell.

the message you wrote Washington Corozo and that it cost him ridicule on the internet was the following:

(Photo: Twitter / @ washingtoncorozo11)

“I am very happy for the opportunity to be part of this institution as it is. Cougar university where did i get and I felt happy with the swollencoaching staff and leadership for all the moments lived that They helped me grow as a professional and personally, it is hard to say goodbye to a family that I appreciate many and that has many successes in the future, I love you cougars.

The non-renewal of Corozo was announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10 through an official statement in which the Ciudad Universitaria board thanked Corozo for the time he played with the shirt auriazul.

“The National University Club, AC, informs that it has decided not to renew the Ecuadorian striker Washington Corozo. The Club recognizes the professionalism and dedication of the player during his stay at our institution and wishes him the best in his professional career.”, can be read in the press release.

the far left arrived at Pumas in June 2021 as part of the reinforcements for the tournament, he was on loan for a year with an option to buy, but because did not meet sporting expectations, he was not offered a longer contract.

Sebastián Saucedo did not enter the club’s plans either (Photo: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY Sports)

José Rogeiro y Sebastian Saucedo They were the first two casualties that the Pedregal board reported after they lost the playoff against Chivas last Sunday, May 8. In the same way, the team thanked them for their work in the team.

“Club Universidad informs that today the employment relationship with the players was terminated. Sebastian Saucedo y Jose Rogerio de Oliveira. The Club recognizes the professionalism and dedication shown by both and wishes them success in their future projects”.

