The farmer had saved two lakh rupees within the cabinet for surgical treatment, the rats gnawed

Hindi Information These days: Telangana's Tribal, Ladies and Kid Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod has come ahead to assist a farmer after his two lakh rupees stored for abdomen surgical treatment had been eaten through rats. The minister on Sunday confident farmer Redya Naik that he would organize his surgical treatment in any sanatorium he favored and would additionally supply him monetary help.

Reacting to the reviews of the tragic lack of the vegetable farmer, he introduced the assist. He deputed the Divisional Income Officer to fulfill the farmer and console him. The minister mentioned that the farmer needn't be dissatisfied with the lack of cash or his sickness, as all conceivable assist shall be given to him.

A farmer from Vemunur village in Mahabubabad district misplaced his hard-earned cash to rodents. He were given fearful after seeing the situation of the notes saved within the cabinet of his area bitten through rats. Redya Naik had saved cash for his abdomen surgical treatment. He wanted Rs 4 lakh for surgical treatment to take away the lump from the tummy. With some financial savings and loans taken from kin and buddies, he saved the money in a cabinet.

On Tuesday, when he sought after to deposit cash within the sanatorium, he opened the cabinet, however was once surprised to look 500 rupees notes minimize. Redya Naik, who grows greens and sells them on his two-wheeler, mentioned, “After I opened the cabinet and took out the bag, I used to be surprised because the notes had been scattered.” He approached a number of banks in Mahbubabad with requests to interchange the minimize notes with new ones, however officers clarified that this was once no longer conceivable.

He was once depressed over dropping cash and had misplaced hope of present process surgical treatment. When the subject of the farmer’s plight got here to the attention, the minister dwelling in the similar district got here ahead to assist him. The farmer thanked the minister for his assist. (IANS Hindi)