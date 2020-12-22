The farmers’ request to the British MPs, ’till your demands are met, do not let your PM come to India’

New Delhi: Farmers unions opposing the new agricultural laws said on Tuesday that the decision on the proposal of the central government for further negotiations has been deferred till Wednesday. Meanwhile, the farmers are firm on the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 14,000 crores business lost so far due to farmer agitation to roll back agricultural laws, CAT claims

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu while addressing a press conference on Delhi's Singhu border said that 32 farmer unions of Punjab had a meeting and discussed the steps forward.

He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across the country will be held on Wednesday, where the government's proposal will be decided for talks.

Sandhu said he would also write letters to UK MPs and urge them to pressurize their Prime Minister Boris Johnson to not attend the Republic Day celebrations of India on 26 January. Johnson will be the chief guest at the event next month.

Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture, wrote a letter to the leaders of 40 farmer unions on Sunday asking them to clarify their concerns over its earlier proposal to amend the laws and to choose a convenient date for the next round of talks. So that the ongoing movement can be finished as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that the sixth round of talks was canceled on December 9 amid deadlock created by the farmers’ organizations refusing to back down their demand for repeal of the three agricultural laws.

