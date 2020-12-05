The farmers sitting on the streets with their demands said – Seeing our plight, our children do not want to become farmers.

new Delhi: Facing the cold winds, some of the thousands of farmers who were preparing for a long battle on the border of Delhi to meet their demands said that their children no longer wanted to adopt farming after seeing their plight. Also Read – 36 UK MPs support Canada’s peasant movement after Canada, ‘UN’ issue reached

Hasib Ahmed, who has been sitting on a dharna since last Saturday on the Ghazipur border against the new agricultural laws of the central government, says his two children are busy with online classes in their village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district and both want a better standard of living Huh.

Ahmed said that his elder son is in class 12, while the younger is in class nine. "Neither of them wants to go towards farming. He has his own ambitions and wants to do a good job. They say they do not want to become farmers."

He said, “From the price we are offered for our produce, we can give them food and basic education only. Nothing further. They are disappointed to see that despite working so hard, we do not get proper benefits. “

Another farmer in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, Sita Arya said that her children are also slowly trying to break away from farming. “They are also ready to sit in a bidi, tobacco or paan shop for livelihood.”

The agitating farmers insisted that they would not go anywhere beyond the borders of the national capital until their demands were met and the new agricultural laws were repealed.

Daryal Singh, a 65-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said that the youth of his village are ready to work with a businessman for Rs 2,000, but he does not wish to become a farmer.

He said, “Over the years they have seen their families struggling to get agricultural loans. A considerable part of whatever money they extract from farming goes into repaying debt, and they have very little money left. How do we change their perspective? “He asked,” Has any government worked for farmers till date? “