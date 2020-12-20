The farmers wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying – our movement has no relation with political parties, the government is in misunderstanding

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: It is the 25th day of the peasant movement. Farmers are adamant on their demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws. Till now there is no way out of the conversation. During the movement, many leaders of the central government are constantly alleging that the movement is being held due to the opposition political party. The opposition is provoking the farmers. The farmers have denied this statement of the leaders. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that the farmers’ protests are not affiliated to any political party. Also Read – Haryana Chief Minister said on the demonstration of farmers, in a day or two, a way can be found for dialogue

The committee has written PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar separately in Hindi. It has been said in these letters that it is a misconception of the government that the agitation of farmers against the three agricultural laws is being sponsored by the opposition parties.

These letters were written on behalf of the farmers organization when the Prime Minister accused the opposition parties of misleading the farmers about the three agricultural laws. The committee is one of about 40 farmer organizations that have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last 23 days.

In his letter to the Prime Minister it was said that “The truth is that the farmers’ movement has forced political parties to change their views and your (Prime Minister’s) allegation that political parties are nurturing it is wrong.” ‘The committee said in the letter, “No demand of any protesting union and group is related to any political party.”