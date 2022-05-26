The ‘fast movies’, a viral phenomenon in Japan in recent years that can now cost three youtubers millions

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been one type of online content that has become a viral hit among young Japanese: the ‘quick movies’, condensed montages (about 10 minutes long) of commercial movies that various content creators (remixers?) uploaded to YouTube, getting millions of views.





At least until Japan’s major film production companies—most of the ‘shortcut’ films were domestic films— they sued three of these youtubers, getting them convicted in a criminal trial last year for violating copyright.

However, the production companies have not considered this enough, and now thirteen of them have come together to also sue the same youtubers for civilin this case with the aim of obtaining significant financial compensation for damages.

Among the plaintiff producers are the popular Toho, Toei Company and Shochiku, responsible for recent great successes such as ‘ShinGodzilla’ or ‘I Am A Hero’

Looking to set a precedent

The companies’ lawyers argue that these videos they achieve that “the audience does not see the original works again” (because you already know the argument), while generating millionaire advertising income for youtubers, income that in no case reverberates in favor of copyright holders.

As reported by the Financial Times, as of June 2021, these ‘fast movies’ were viewed nearly 480 million times on YouTube, causing damage that the ‘Overseas Content Distribution Association’ estimated at 95.6 billion yen (just over 700 million dollars).

However, said calculation of losses is not only different from that made by the production companies, but also refers to the set of ‘fast movies’ on YouTube and not only those created by the three defendant youtubers: the losses generated by these are calculated at only 15.7 million dollarsto whom, however, asks them ‘only’ for the payment of the equivalent of 3.9 million dollars.

In the previous criminal trial, the defendants—who pleaded guilty and whose prison sentences were commuted—acknowledged that they had previously checked which production companies usually file lawsuits and which do not, before deciding to condense only videos of Japanese companiesin theory less likely to put youtubers on the bench.

That was what motivated the thirteen companies involved to file this civil lawsuit with the objective of “setting a precedent” that deters new youtubers from now on to continue this trend. “In the long term,” says a statement from Toei Company (the producer of ‘Shin Godzilla’), “we are protecting the future of the film industry.”

Via | TorrentFreak

Image | Based on originals by Marco Verch and Toei Company