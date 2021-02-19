The Fat Boys’ Prince Markie Dee Dies at 52

Mark Anthony Morales, referred to as Prince Markie Dee of early rap group the Fat Boys and a success songwriter and producer for Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey and others, has died, based on his supervisor, Louie “Uncle Louie” Gregory. He was 52.

Whereas the Fat Boys had been typically thought-about a novelty act of early hip-hop, they really racked up a collection of hit albums all through the Nineteen Eighties and appeared within the well-liked movies “Krush Groove” and “Disorderlies.” Morales was one of many group’s key rappers, songwriters and producers, and went on to a profitable solo profession, releasing the album “Free” on Columbia, which included the hit “Typical Causes (Swing My Manner),” and “Love Daddy” on Motown three years later.

Ceaselessly in my Coronary heart. Prince Markie Dee was greater than a rapper; he was considered one of my highest and closest associates. My coronary heart breaks at present as a result of I misplaced a brother. I’ll all the time love you Mark and I’ll cherish every thing you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my manner massive bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc — Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021

The Brookyn-spawned group — Morales (pictured above, proper), Darren Robinson (The Human Beat Field) and Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski) — got here up underneath the tutelage of Kurtis Blow and benefitted from his affiliation with Russell Simmons, one of many key executives of the early hip-hop world (though phrase at the time had it that Madonna initially wished the Fat Boys to open her 1985 “Like a Virgin” tour however Simmons hustled in his new act the Beastie Boys as an alternative). Initially referred to as the Disco 3, they embraced their plus-sized physiques and made a right away splash with their self-titled debut album. The group was a spotlight of the legendary “Recent Fest” excursions of 1984 and ’85, which additionally featured Blow, Run-DMC, Whodini and, on the second tour, Grandmaster Flash and the Livid 5. Removed from a one-hit marvel, the group had a gradual string of gold albums, with 1987’s “Crushin’” (their debut for the PolyGram-affiliated label Tin Pan Apple) going platinum. Morales was additionally one of many first hip-hop stars of Latin descent.

As Questlove stated in an Instagram submit paying tribute to Morales on Thursday, “They had been figuratively (no weight jokes) the most important act in hip hop at some time limit. Like the primary act that confirmed this tradition might need some actual worldwide legs to it. Like they had been so dope we simply took them with no consideration. They did dope routines & dancesteps, albums went gold & platinum. Did films & television & commercials. They explored territories for the primary time that at present simply looks as if *yawn* a Tuesday.”

After the group break up within the early ’90s, Morales went on to supply early hits for Blige — together with her first hit, “Actual Love” — Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Craig Mack and Marc Anthony. From 2008 on, he labored as a preferred radio DJ in Miami.