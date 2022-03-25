The father of one of the surprises of the National Team revealed the youth’s reaction to Scaloni’s call: “He came out shaking, he couldn’t speak”

Pablo Paz, in dialogue with ESPN

Nicholas Peace is one of the surprises in the citation of the Argentine national team. A 17-year-old left-handed midfielder, he is part of the youth B of Real Madrid. He is the son of Pablo Paz, a former central marker for Newell’s and Independiente, and with a long career in Spain. In addition, he was part of the Albiceleste World Cup squad at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The young man born in Tenerife is going through a special moment, when he has not yet made his debut in the elite. In his first days in Ezeiza, the midfielder published a photo on his Instagram account together with Lionel Messi. “Living a dream”wrote.

Although it seems difficult that he will have minutes with the Major team (he can have them on Saturday with the Under 20 team, which will play a friendly against the United States), the fact of being considered fills him with pride. This is how Pablo’s father signed it, in an interview with ESPN.

“This is a major surprise, although we already knew that the scout in Madrid had been following him, we did not know that he was going to have this call, it was a joy”counted. “If I tell you how he left the room when he found out… It was tremendous, he left trembling, it even made me sad, I couldn’t speak, really”revealed the former Everton from England, Tenerife and Valladolid.

La Pulga, together with Nicolás Paz at the Ezeiza estate

At the close of the South American Qualifiers, Argentina receives Venezuela this Friday at the Bombonera. And on Tuesday he will visit Ecuador in Guayaquil, for the last date. In reality, those led by Scaloni have qualified for Qatar 2022 since the end of 2021, but the meetings serve to continue the set-up for the great objective of the year.

At the same time, on Wednesday, June 1, at the mythical Wembley Stadium, Argentina will play the “Final” before Italywhich will emulate the remembered Copa Artemio Franchi 1993 that took place in Mar del Plata between the champions of the Copa América 91 (Argentina) and Euro 92 (Denmark). This intercontinental match between countries also took place for the first time in 1985, when France (Eurocopa 84 champions) beat Uruguay (Copa América 83 champions) 2-0 in Princes ParkParis.

The present of the aforementioned boys transcends the agenda. They dream of being the future of the National Team. And Scaloni’s call brought out the deepest amateur spirit in each of them.

