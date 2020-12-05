‘The Father’ Sets New Release Date

With COVID-19 instances on the rise and lots of film theaters closing, Sony Footage has introduced new launch dates for 3 upcoming movies.

“The Father,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, was initially meant to debut in only a few weeks on Dec. 18. It’ll now launch on Feb. 26, 2021. Directed by Florian Zeller and written by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” depicts an growing old man scuffling with dementia as his daughter strikes in to maintain him.

“The Truffle Hunters,” directed by Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck, has additionally been delayed from its unique Christmas Day launch to March 12, 2021. The documentary follows a gaggle of males as they seek for the Alba truffle within the woods of Northern Italy, and gained acclaim at Sundance, Toronto and New York movie festivals.

Heidi Ewing’s characteristic debut, “I Carry You With Me,” has additionally been pushed again. Initially meant to launch on Jan. 8, 2021, the movie is now eyeing a spring 2021 launch. “I Carry You With Me” tells the story of two Mexican males who fall in love and finally to migrate to America to construct a brand new life.

All three movies will nonetheless qualify for consideration for all 2020 year-end awards and lists.

There was an extended record of delays not too long ago, together with “Incredible Beasts 3,” “No Time to Die,” “Candyman” and “Dune.” Because the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to jeopardize film theaters, Warner Bros. introduced this week that they might be releasing the rest of their 2021 slate concurrently in film theaters and on streaming platform HBO Max.